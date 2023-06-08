I read the letter, "Fossil fuels support our standard of living," in the June 1 edition of the Villager, and I agree with the author as far as it goes. Our nation’s and the world’s economies depend on fossil fuels, but unfortunately the author seems to miss the full story.
Today, while we are dependent on fossil fuels, that dependence is basically destroying the world as we know it. Most of us are busy complaining about the heat this spring, the record snowfall this winter, the warming winters, rising oceans, the droughts, and the flooding etc.