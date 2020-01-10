Concerned Parents of District 112 reviewed the 2018-19 district budget.
It is apparent that the administration didn’t plan for a referendum defeat. Their job entails budgeting for the future while being good stewards of tax dollars. The business department has over $740,000 in salary and benefits alone, and should be held accountable for some of the district's wayward spending.
For example:
- Dr. Muhammad Khalifa hired to perform equity work totaling approximately $90,000.
- Dr. Keith Brooks hired as director of equity and inclusion for $138,000 in July.
- Another new administrator hired for personalized learning in July.
- Approximately $480,000 spent within the district travel-conferences account.
- $1,000,000+ spent on "Specialists." Are all truly necessary?
There’s more:
- A parcel of land with an old gas station on it purchased in February of 2019 for $175,000.
- $12,681 spent on the Innocent Classroom Project at Pioneer Ridge.
- $20,214 spent on Voices of Tomorrow consulting.
- Community surveys totaling $43,000.
Necessities or unnecessary 'extras'?
Bloated administrative costs and programs should be scaled back before students' programs are touched.
Can the administrators who got the district into this mess be trusted to fix it? Will the district dip into its $10 million in reserves before making cuts which affect teachers or student programs?
Taxpayers hand hard-earned dollars and their precious children to this district assuming both will be handled with the utmost of care and respect.
Cindy Pugh
Chanhassen