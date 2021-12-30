The guest commentary by Dr. Richard Scott in the Dec 23 Villager was disappointing because all it did was raise alarms. ("We face another variant battle: Omicron," Dec. 23.)
Who is Dr. Scott? I spent about six minutes on the internet to find out more about him. He isn’t a medical doctor. His training is in public health administration. His doctorate is in an area called educational leadership.
Rather than accepting his claim that we are going to see “large increases in severe illness, hospitalizations and death,” spend a few minutes on the internet yourself and you will learn from many medical doctors that while this new variant is very contagious, it appears to be a mild version of COVID.
No one wants to get sick, but fear-mongering isn’t helpful.
Paul Kreuter
Chanhassen