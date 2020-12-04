In a letter to the editor on the Nov. 19 edition ("Did not vote against Republican ideals") Ted Larson repeated a question he said he’d heard a number of times, “Why did Joe Biden do better than other Democratic candidates?“ He said he’s surprised at questions like this given what he characterizes as Donald Trump's “poor” party leadership.
Apparently, Mr. Larson thinks Republicans will fall for this lame Democrat messaging from the Democrat playbook. He references “prominent Republicans” who have abandoned President Donald Trump. There are a few of these, neocons who in fact have far more in common with post-constitutional, one-world government Democrats, or simply opportunist Republicans focusing only on the next election.
Donald Trump has a very solid base and for good reason. He has in word and in deed reversed the governing priorities in Washington from globalist to America and Americans first. This makes him a predictable president from a broad policy perspective and a great friend to Middle America.
But his America-first orientation and policies make him an enemy to the one-world socialists who control the Democratic Party, its hate-America Venezuela wing.
Say what you will about Mr. Trump’s style, I really don’t care. His actual impact on American life is what does matter to thinking Republicans. Informed, real Republicans deeply oppose the job-killing plans of Joe Biden.
Biden has announced plans for huge increases in taxes and government regulation, and the elimination of America’s fossil fuel industry. These alone will deprive millions of Americans of their livelihood and greatly increase energy costs. (And consequently will force them to depend on whatever crumbs Washington Democrats will send them in place of their jobs.)
Biden has promised to reward the millions who have illegally entered the USA with naturalization, which would inevitably drive down hourly wages and necessitate more tax dollars going to Washington. He plans to return America to the Paris Climate Accord, though it is hugely expensive and unfair to America, since it does not require for decades any cooperation or sacrifice from the world’s biggest polluter, China. He also wants to restore the Barack Obama-Iran nuclear deal, which would enable Iran to gain a nuclear power status within a few years.
These things all fit the mindset of left-wing globalists, who are dead set against American preeminence and widespread prosperity. Widespread prosperity resulting from high private-sector employment eliminates our reliance on the aid from Washington. Prosperity and independence from Washington also eliminate the leftist, Democrat path to total control over all of us, their ultimate endgame.
Going back to Mr. Larson, I want to suggest a change in his radio programming selections. He clearly doesn’t understand the Republican America-first movement, led by President Donald Trump. It’s here to stay!
Vince Beaudette
Victoria