It has become quite clear that corporations delving into politics doesn’t work too well. The recent Georgia voter integrity bill (SB202) finds 16 entities protesting against the law. Clearly, they have embarrassed themselves with their lack of knowledge as to what the bill contains. Bowing to the Democrat “cancel culture," one must wonder what passes for cogent thought in boardrooms?
Major League Baseball deserves special mention as they caved to President Joe Biden’s suggestion they should consider moving the All Star Game. The president's comments were patently wrong — thus earning "Four Pinocchios."
This firestorm of “wokeness” resembles a “super spreader event” as it advances through society defining their version of acceptable behavior. Those in charge of public relations assume the public will dutifully follow. Being uninformed is bad enough but outright lying is quite another. I’ll give the pubic more credit!
Debate is healthy discourse, but there must be facts present to make it productive. The SB202 pushback is an extension of Democrats attempting to federalize our election laws with HR1.
To provide clarity to what I have suggested, here are some of allegations and facts from the Georgia bill.
The claim has been made that voting ends at 5 p.m. Wrong — it ends at 7 p.m. The claim is that voting hours have been reduced. Wrong — they are extended and counties have the option to extend hours further. The claim is there is no Sunday voting. Wrong. Sunday voting continues and counties can add one or two more Sundays. The claim is there are no absentee ballots. Wrong. Ballots are valid with proof of a variety of IDs — as in 35 other states. Plus early voting is now offered for 17 additional days.
The statement has been made that voters in line can’t be given water. Wrong. Section 33 of SB202 states that volunteers and election workers can pass out water, but cannot wear attire that makes a political statement or recommendation.
Texas is likely to follow as they are presently creating their voter integrity bill.
We are being “rolled” by the Democrat “cancel culture” as they attempt to realign our national priorities. They have no guardrails to accomplish this. Too many have been suckered into this shallow political theater.
Not having fact-based discussions limits our ability to find common sense solutions. Let’s end this now.
Joe Polunc
Waconia