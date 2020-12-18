Before the new year starts and the Eastern Carver County School Board welcomes our two newly elected board members, I want to acknowledge our two outgoing board members, Amy Logue and Ron Meyer.
Humility is an underrated attribute of leaders. Humble leaders do not boast about how smart they are or about how hard they work. They just go about their business and do what needs to be done with little fanfare or recognition. We have been blessed to have two such leaders serving District 112.
While our policy work is part of board meetings that people either leave, turn off or perhaps fast-forward through, it is a critical aspect of our work as a board. I believe I can safely say that no board member has spent more time or contributed more to the policies that guide our district than Amy Logue. She is truly a policy expert and has spent countless hours reviewing policies and other legal contracts to protect our district. If board members received extra compensation for their time, the district would not have been able to afford the hours of free legal advice that Amy provided.
I would also like to note that in eight years, Amy has never missed a single board meeting. Her reliable nature has been steady calming force on the board. Amy’s contributions at board meetings has focused on better preparing kids for the future they envision for themselves, initiating the conversation about our graduation requirements. She has also served the District 112 Foundation, the facilities task force, Southwest Metro Intermediate District and the Negotiation team just to name a few. Amy’s professionalism and candor are models for us all.
Ron Meyer took his role as liaison to the community very seriously, as he proactively sought different perspectives and voices to ensure our entire district was being heard and reflected in our schools. After the failed referendum, Ron made it his personal mission to better understand both sides through many, many difficult conversations. That work has brought us to a better place. While we have a ways to go to build back the trust of our community, Ron laid a foundation in which to build.
Ron’s deep expertise in public school finance, transportation and politics will be greatly missed. Ron was often the point person we turned to when determining how to move forward with our transportation contracts, as well as school finance matters always shedding light on complex issues in easy, simple-to-understand language. He also served on the facilities task force and Southwest Metro Board, among other liaison roles. Ron’s laser focus on what is best for kids was an example of the strategic mindset he brought to his role initiating the conversation that lead to our upcoming strategic planning process. He always asks thoughtful provocative questions that challenge us to be better and think differently.
Thank you both for your contributions. Eastern Carver County Schools are better because of you.
Lisa Anderson
Eastern Carver County School Board member
Chaska