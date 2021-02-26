Americans are seeing the shortcoming of “green energy” as it fails to deliver for the citizens of Texas. Heralded by those who champion “alternatives,” it is obvious that wind and solar cannot deliver what is promised.
But wait, this is not a hit piece against these cleverly engineered sources for power, but a reality check. As Texans pray for warmer weather to thaw out their energy grid, turbines outfitted with a “cold weather” package can function up to -22 degrees Fahrenheit in Canada. Solar panels in northern climes use some of the solar heat to warm the panels in order to melt ice and snow.
To be fair, gas, coal and nuclear have also been adversely affected by freezing weather because the private sector and government have failed their citizens. The inadequate delivery of energy is a serious problem for daily activities and even survival. I suspect many electric vehicles are gathering dust too.
Germany is also experiencing a very cold winter and their energy grid, which relies on wind and solar, is failing dramatically. As such, they are buying coal from Poland, natural gas from Russia and nuclear power from France. Germany dismantled their nuclear program due to the 2011 Fukushima earthquake disaster, which was old technology with inadequate safeguards. They are now paying the price.
California has yearly problems with delivering adequate cooling energy as they rely too heavily on wind and solar. We must realize that the intermittent aspect of wind and sunshine can be a liability. Electricity cannot be stored on the scale needed to support a metropolitan area. It must be generated and used immediately. On the other hand, coal, gas, and nuclear can be increased as the need arises.
Let’s not kid ourselves, “renewable” sound nice but turbine blades and gears wear out. Solar panels efficiency drops 75% after 25 years. Both blades and panels are very hard to recycle.
We must realize that wind and solar would not even be a viable energy source if it wasn’t for the utilization of our natural resources to manufacture them. For where would you get the materials to build towers, turbines, support structures and silicon cells?
The common sense solution is the “all of the above” approach. Americans should expect a reliable energy grid delivered by economically viable sources. Anything less is unacceptable.
Joe Polunc
Waconia