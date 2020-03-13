Retired women, I have a challenge for you. Knowing that you have been paid 80 cents to the dollar compared to what men have been paid over your lifetime, figure out how much less you are receiving in Social Security and other retirement benefits.
One woman realized that she had been paid $10,000 less every year for 20 years. Of course, that is affecting her retirement. Women are 51% of the population, yet continue to receive less than men for equal or comparable work. Even women lawyers and doctors have found they are being paid less.
It is time to put better wording in our Minnesota state constitution. If you bring a discrimination lawsuit on account of race or religion the courts apply the highest “strict scrutiny," but if you bring the lawsuit on account of your sex, it is only “intermediate scrutiny."
The average working woman does not have the kind of monetary resources needed to fight this battle in court. Our state constitution does not provide the support she needs. Women, it’s time to demand the protections under the law that most people think we already have. Call your state senator today. While the Minnesota House passed an ERA last year, this year it hasn’t even been scheduled for a hearing in the Minnesota Senate. Two men, Senate Leader Paul Gazelka and Judiciary Chair Warren Limmer, are deciding the fate of all women in Minnesota.
Let’s think about our daughters and granddaughters. Are they working and contributing to their family incomes? Are they the sole incomes for their families? Do we want them to be self-sufficient and support themselves?
If this bill is left to die in the Judiciary Committee, it supports the status quo, that women should be paid less than men for the same work. It’s past time to update our Minnesota state constitution. We need to see the Equal Rights Amendment on our ballots this fall.
Let’s leave the decision up to all Minnesotans and not just two men in the Minnesota Senate.
Sally Johnson
Chanhassen