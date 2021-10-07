I have a hero, but I don’t know his name.
This is what I do know.
A gentleman employed by the USPS at the Chanhassen facility drove a package to my home in Victoria after business hours on a Friday evening. On his own time and in his own vehicle.
I had called earlier to check on a package for my husband’s birthday, which was that day. The tracking stated that it was at the Chanhassen location. Yet another kind employee assured me it was there and would most likely be delivered the next day. Thanks to both gentlemen, my husband had his gift on time!
It seems it has become fashionable to criticize the USPS for their level of service. I could not disagree more. Thank you, Chanhassen Post Office. You’re the best!
Karen Schneider
Victoria