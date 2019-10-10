Chan Red Birds - Champions
The Chanhassen Red Birds celebrate after winning their second consecutive Class B State Amateur Baseball title.

 File photo by Eric Kraushar

I'd like to congratulate head coach Mike Ralston, assistant coaches Mike Arnold and Matt Schrad, and all the players and loyal fans of the Chanhassen Red Birds for their second straight Class B State Championship!

If you don't know already, you should know the Red Birds (and town ball baseball) are a tremendous asset to our city, and an organization we can be very proud of (and not just for success on the field).

In addition to a state championship run, this season was highlighted by an amazing night at the ballpark with Fox 9 News and their "Town Ball Tuesday" tour — which brought approximately 500 fans out; a meaningful night with the "Face It" Foundation — which supports men's mentalhealth needs, and a partnership with William's Wings — an organization that provides hope, healing and help for families grieving the loss of a child.

I'd especially like to thank Coach Ralston for his dedicated leadership and commitment, and all the good things he brings to the Red Birds; Denny Laufenburger for his support, encouragement and announcing; and the Red Birds board of Terre Kemble, Ken and Marcia Strand, Steve Scharfenberg and Bud Walker for their countless hours and energy toward making it all happen.

If you haven't experienced the great community event of a Red Birds baseball game, start making plans to do that next season.

Mike Mrosko

Board member

Chanhassen Red Birds

