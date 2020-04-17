Is this what life was like during the Great Depression or during World War II? Everyone was in it and everyone was affected.
The Depression was worse and so was the War. Why? The Depression started in 1929 by human greed and speculation, and up to a third of adults lost their jobs. This was before unemployment insurance and Social Security.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt told us we had only fear itself to fear and that the New Deal was coming. The New Deal included work programs like the Works Progress Act that paid young men to build roads, public buildings, and work in National Parks. Social Security for older Americans was introduced. Starvation was a real threat in the '30s. Today we have the $2 trillion relief program that should benefit most sectors of the economy.
World War II arrived in 1941, after another disaster, Pearl Harbor. America really stepped up. Car manufactures converted to tanks and airplanes. Old cookware was collected and processed into Jeeps and tanks. Fuel, tires, metals of all kinds, nylon, and food were rationed. Volunteers for the armed forces were overwhelming in response. Though many lost their lives, the mission was a success.
We recovered from these disasters and were stronger for it. We will do the same with this. Chin up. Eyes open. March on!
John Curtis
Chanhassen