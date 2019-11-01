I am writing in response to a misleading ad placed in the Oct. 24 newspaper by a group with the name of “Parents for D112.”
They cherry-picked bits of information out of context from a paper developed for other purposes by Dr. Khalifa under a grant from the U.S. Department of Education and conflated that with the equity training school administrators received.
Disturbed by the their ad, I read the paper they referenced and found that the ideas were similar to ones I’d heard at my church in the work we do with Christian-Muslim dialogues. Our global missions committee often invites speakers from different backgrounds to help us understand various faith traditions so that we can see one another’s humanity with compassion and understanding.
Recently an independent 2018-19 poll showed more than 92% of community members were proud of our local schools, rated district teachers as good or excellent and thought our children were receiving a valuable education. This is amazing when one considers that in a 2011 Pew Research Center poll one of the strongest statements Americans agreed on was that they had a duty to vote and only 90% agreed with that!
Even as humble Minnesotans who aren’t comfortable with too much hoopla, our district is something to celebrate. Through the past five decades, neighbors have worked together on behalf of our children, invested wisely and seen the benefits to our communities with thriving schools and high school grads heading off to prestigious schools and military academies or contributing to the economy by working.
Now outside influences seek to destroy the values our communities have built. The dangerous message Parents for D112 is spreading does not represent the values upon which our nation was founded.
Thanks to the constitutional separation between church and state, public school employees are not permitted to proselytize, though they are able to exercise their religion freely when off duty. Look around at the employees of our district. We know them. They sit on bleachers and in pews with us on weekends. They are our neighbors and our friends. They strive to make every single child, no matter their religion, race, gender or ethnicity feel safe and welcome in our schools. They choose love over fear.
In contrast to a campaign of misinformation, our schools are open to all and are neighborhood centers to be proud of.
We have extraordinary students spreading light in our communities, children learning — not only academics — but how to care for others in myriad ways. Imagine all the good they will be able to do!
Each school has amazing staff members who feel called to this work — employees who invest their hearts and souls into their work as acts of service to the children and families they are honored to work with. They would welcome your support and collaboration on behalf of our youngest citizens — all, without exception.
Gaye Guyton
Plymouth