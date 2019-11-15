Wow! "No, no, no" campaign, congrats for mobilizing. So what’s next?
The "no" voters for Referendum Question 1 denied general funds for the schools because you don’t like the district’s approach in response to an incident of harassment. In addition to avoidance of Muslim cultural education, our students will be losing their band instructors and tech ed teachers (i.e. shop teachers, for those educated in the 20th century).
The "no" voters for Referendum Question 2 have successfully denied the funding of a school and a bus garage because you want the school to better explain the needs. I wouldn’t mind a more thorough explanation of how much a bus garage would save in maintenance, with a roof over its head. It would be good to understand how much money the school makes from pre-K, and whether taking that space back would create enough space to avoid the need for a new school. Maybe the answer will make sense after a better explanation. Maybe the answer will continue to be "no."
With this referendum vote, clearly the "no" have made their case. Did you intend to take away music education for the children of your neighbors? Did you intend to take away their chance to learn how to code and how to think like an engineer? Minnetonka and Eden Prairie kids are getting that education. I don’t think most of the "no" voters wanted their neighbor’s kids to lose those basic programs, the ones they had access to as kids (OK maybe not coding, but maybe a woodworking class). I believe "no" voters simply want a district that is not frivolous with money and spending at every whim. Bubble dome anyone?
So the "no" voters have made their point. I’m listening. The school board is listening.
But you have to come back to the table now and help the school board build what "no" thinks education should be. If not, I may open enroll my kids in Minnetonka schools, because they only get one education. Don’t think it won’t happen. I saw it happen in Eden Prairie about eight years ago and only over rezoning.
Imagine what happens to house values when nobody wants to start their family here. Be assured that when it happens, house values will go down by a lot more than $500.
Brenna Brosch
Chanhassen