2020 is proving to be a wild ride. The pandemic, the economy, ‘social distancing,' ‘defunding’ the police, rioting, social unrest, ‘distance learning,' campaigning that never seems to stop. We are all weary and prone to irritability. We’re scared and are looking for answers.
We have huge financial disparity with a tiny fraction of people controlling most of the economic resources. Our government is hamstrung by ‘special interests’ and lobbyists who have a disproportionate influence on laws and governance.
Underpinning all this is a national political rhetoric with our leaders fomenting division rather than working to unify us. There is an ‘us versus them’ mentality that draws boundaries around who should be supported and included and who is the ‘other.'
Unfortunately, everything mentioned above will prove to be immaterial if we fail to address the biggest threat to human civilization, climate change. Carbon dioxide (CO2) absorbs infrared radiation, so less energy radiates back into space. We have been releasing sequestered carbon as CO2 for the past 150+ years at an accelerating rate. This has allowed us to develop wonderful technologies and create a tremendous array of material things that allowed us to have a high ‘standard of living,' but there is a cost.
The result is climate change. This will have a profound impact on everything. The effects are real, but we are just starting to notice them (drought, flooding, hurricanes, wildfires, melting glaciers, rising sea level, ocean acidification, desertification, shifting ecosystems). The political and social disruption associated with millions of people relocating and the overwhelming influence on our economic systems will continue to be the cause of much conflict. We must act now.
There are two main solutions that we need to adopt to address these problems.
First, we need to look beyond what is ‘good for me’ to what is ‘good for us.' We are at our best when we listen to the variety of voices and work together to meet our collective needs, rather than focusing on the needs of any individual or group. These are world problems, not just American problems.
Secondly, we need to listen to those who are experts and have been studying the science behind issues. In academia, there is always a healthy debat — that is how we find the best way to understand complex issues.
The detractors of science are focusing on the ‘debate’ as evidence that there is no certainty. There is certainty about the causes of climate change. These solutions will have consequences and will result in changes, but if we do not adopt those solutions quickly, there will still be changes and they will be devastating.
We need to come together to find solutions. Truly, “United we stand."
Vote 2020.
Jamie Crannell
Victoria