The communities of Chaska, Chanhassen and Carver came through again for our veterans. Last weekend, the Walter Hecklin VFW Post 1791 had its annual Buddy Poppy Promotion. And the people of the communities supported us with great generosity.
We would like to give special recognition to the businesses that supported us by allowing us to stand outside the entrances: Cooper's Food, Chaser's, Chaska Cub, Chanhassen Cub and Fleet Farm.
The funds we receive will only go to the veterans and their families. These funds have helped the homeless, supplied clothes for veteran's in our state facilities, made sure families could have Christmas and much, much more.
We would also like to thank all our post and auxiliary volunteers for their time. And a special recognition to the Chaska Youth Softball Association for its help. We could not have made it without you.
Chaska VFW Poppy chairmen