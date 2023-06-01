The communities of Chaska, Chanhassen and Carver came through again for our veterans. Last weekend, the Walter Hecklin VFW Post 1791 had its annual Buddy Poppy Promotion. And the people of the communities supported us with great generosity.

We would like to give special recognition to the businesses that supported us by allowing us to stand outside the entrances: Cooper's Food, Chaser's, Chaska Cub, Chanhassen Cub and Fleet Farm.

