Student loans — it was the way to get ahead by getting that higher education, meaning better paying jobs, which also mean that paying off those student loans would be fairly easy, unless you fall on hard times, as we have had this past year.
So in comes President Joe Biden, and now he is playing with the idea of forgiving those loans, up to $50,000, to help out the needy.
I guess I didn’t know that it was only the ones going to college that have been hit with the bad times.
This is where he should have been a “common man” to know that everybody was hit with this epidemic, not just college kids. Kids that knew college wasn’t for them, that they wanted to get out into the world, start families and pay taxes. And now those taxes they are to pay would go to help fund the “privileged” ones' cost of school, to help them get the better paying jobs, while getting nothing from the government themselves.
The one thing I find interesting about the administration is that they haven’t warned anybody that they better be at the top of their class if they are going to college, because they are putting so many college degrees out there that there really isn't any place to find work.
Many kids are still trying to figure out what to do with their degree and the debt it caused them to go into when the jobs just aren’t there. But this condition is only going to get worse if we keep going the way we are now.
Douglas Braunworth
Chaska