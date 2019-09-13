We have all grieved over recent mass shootings and what appears to be an escalation of violence in our country.
The primary media discussion has focused on prevention of such tragedies by limiting gun ownership. While more effective background checks for purchasing guns might in some cases prevent deranged people from being able to commit such atrocities with guns, that approach is analogous to treating an infection with a bandage.
The real problem is a cultural collapse that is destroying the fabric of our society. We are a horribly divided country. What happened to basic civility between people who disagree? Politically correct language constraints on discussion of issues fosters increasing divisions.
The media and our education system promote post-modern philosophy that teaches that there is no real truth, and by extension no right or wrong. We see that played out in a lack of basic honesty all around us.
Totally irrational positions are often promoted or even required (such as telling children they can choose their genders out of many possibilities). Immorality is celebrated. The culture is driven by a survival of the fittest philosophy. Abortion of fetuses and even infanticide is celebrated as "progress."
Socialism is promoted as a more equitable system in spite of the historical evidence of repeated failures (e.g. Venezuela). The list of social pathologies is long and includes some video games, some movies and some music.
So, is it any surprise that an unintended consequence of such cultural decay includes a devaluation of life, thus an increase in senseless killings?
Mel Swanson
Carver