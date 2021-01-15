Our country and our very democracy were attacked on Wednesday, Jan. 6 as lawmakers met to certify the results of a free and fair election.
The U.S. Capitol was overrun by homegrown extremists. There must be a full account of those that participated, as well as those that encouraged and allowed this to happen. We have to hold this president accountable for inciting the event. We need to impeach, remove and convict him. This can never happen again. We have to dismantle the white supremacy we saw so blatantly displayed and realize racism is at the root of all of this.
What we witnessed last week was infuriating on so many levels. Our democracy was attacked, our Capitol was defiled, our lawmakers had to flee for their lives, the Capitol Police were overrun, and against the backdrop of this insurgency happening as they scaled the building was the acknowledgement that if that crowd was not majority white, things would have been handled differently. It was obvious.
We have to continue to hold our elected officials at every level accountable and stand up for our democracy. There is no moving forward without severe consequences and accountability for this attack on our nation.
Tracy Leggett
Chaska