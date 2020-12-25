The coronavirus has been horrible due to the loss of lives, closing of businesses, forced online education and destructive government lockdowns which have resulted in lost freedoms (e.g. worship, dining, sports, indoor fitness, concerts, volunteering, gatherings, travel, funerals, etc.).
A significant increase in suicides, drug use and depression have also resulted from the coronavirus . Our governor and other elected officials continue to make arbitrary, inconsistent and punitive rules, which some of them disobey themselves.
Know that what I write below represents a snapshot in time, but is a cumulative summary of the coronavirus data. As published in the Star Tribune online data (taken from the Minnesota Department of Health) as of Dec. 13, Minnesota has 378,823 coronavirus cases and 4,444 deaths.
Unfortunately, certain viruses, strains of influenza, etc., often attack subsets of our population. Sadly, the elderly and/or those with a pre-existing condition(s) have largely been the target of coronavirus . I readily admit that coronavirus can be deadly and the loss of one life is too many.
The Star Tribune and MDH break down the coronavirus data as follows. 90% of cases in Minnesota have been in patients age 69 or younger, which means 10% of cases have been in patients age 70 or older. However, 83% of deaths are in patients age 70 or older, which means 17% of deaths are in patients age 69 or younger. They also report that approximately 90% (rounding on their part) of Minnesota’s population is age 69 or younger and 10% (rounding) is age 70 or older.
Other data from Worldometers.info, as of Dec. 6, demonstrates that the states of Texas, California, Florida, Illinois and New York account for 35% of cases and 38% of U.S. deaths. Additionally, Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin account for 15% of cases and 16% of U.S. deaths. Combined, these top 10 states account for 50% of cases and 54% of deaths in the U.S.
They also report that 99.5% of 72.2 million cases worldwide are mild and 0.5% are serious or critical. Compliments to our first responders and clinicians, who have gained experience treating it with safe/efficacious drug regimens, equipment and treatment protocols to optimize outcomes and minimize deaths.
With the recent FDA approval of a vaccine and antibody therapy, we have reasons to be optimistic and grateful. It was an incredible effort to conduct clinical trials, obtain FDA approval and get these products to market in less than a year.
Congratulations and thank you to all people involved in bringing these products to market! Yes, we still need to be vigilant and respectful of our most vulnerable citizens. However, we have and will continue to balance the precautions that need to be taken without the heavy-hand of our elected officials closing businesses, hindering education (for students and teachers) and taking away our freedoms.
Opening our society and economy is critical for all of our well-being and I hope this happens very soon.
Kevin Weber
Excelsior