In recent months it is very apparent that the issue of “critical race theory” (CRT) has caught the attention of parents across the nation. There is no shortage of clips showing parents taking school boards to task. Future elections will certainly change school boards focus and agenda.
An overview of CRT poses a dizzying array of constructs by sociologists and legal advisors over 40 years ago. At its core, CRT says that people of color are subject to racism by both individuals and by embedded governmental framework. This creates a racial caste system perpetuated by whites. The result of these actions keep persons of color subservient and limits their upward economic mobility.
The solution to this unacceptable reality is to change the system and mindset of the next generation. Consequently, some school boards have bought into the concept and mandate its implementation in the classroom.
When parents discover their kids are being told they are racist simply because they are white, they are incredulous. When they learn students are being told they live in a racist country that promotes unspoken racial superiority they are outraged. The last straw is when some white students have to openly apologize.
CRT attempts to delegitimize the underpinnings of American exceptionalism. It maintains that the American economic system enslaves persons of color by denying economic opportunities. All the while thousands are streaming across our southern border. How is this not abuse when an authority figure simply indoctrinates our children? Where is the objectivity of thought — especially in classrooms when the outcome is preordained?
Of course there is a political agenda whereby conservative values are blamed to perpetuate the system. It closes the loop by pronouncing our nation as illegitimate due to its historical treatment of Indigenous people and the importation of Black slaves.
Parents must be vigilant to what is happening in their schools. They must push back on CRT as it relies on a false premise while pursuing a political ideology. Children are being targeted by those willing to indoctrinate rather than educate. Blind trust with school curriculum must be turned to ongoing skepticism.
I wonder what Dr. Martin Luther King would say to all this as he advocated for people to be judged but the content of their character and not the color of their skin?
Joe Polunc
Waconia