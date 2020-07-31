We live in a country which provides us with many rights and privileges. Freedom to move throughout the country, freedom of speech, freedom to choose religion, educational opportunities, employment, housing and, in this election year, the right to vote.
With freedoms come responsibilities.
What kind of voter are you? Do you vote the party line as you and your family have done for generations? Or do you research the candidates? Do you visit the candidate websites, call them or email them, to learn about their positions on the issues that are important to you?
The issues have changed over the years, so being an informed voter is more important than ever in our country’s history.
What are the issues that concern you most? Healthcare, policing policies, climate change, housing, COVID-19, education, infrastructure repair, are all issues that are voted on by our legislators.
Our country needs you now, to be a responsible voter. Choose the issues important to you, do your research and be an informed voter!
Marie Esch
Chaska