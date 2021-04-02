With regards to the March 25 story on the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres (CDT), "Dinner theater drops 'Cinderella': Plans push for diversity." Michael Brindisi deciding to, “start fresh with a clean slate” with the diversity of the cast would logically, and reasonably have to extend to the diversity make up of the ownership of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.
CDT ownership is comprised of 100% white people. Also, does he know who his audience is? The audience/customers diversity would logically have to also be reflected in Mr. Brindisi’s diversity, equity and inclusion goals too.
Mr. Brindisi made national news last week climbing on the bandwagon and proclaiming CDT is embracing diversity, equity and inclusion. Since he is the one talking, lets see him walking the line related to ownership and the clientele at the CDT, not just cast.
I’ll help do my part to support his diversity goals by not attending any future CDT productions.
Mark Lynum
Victoria