Polls show more voters plan to vote early this year than ever before. The Secretary of State’s office is encouraging people to vote early by mail (also called absentee voting). The Star Tribune editorial board is also encouraging early voting. But wait — are you aware of one of the major disadvantages of doing so?
If you happen to change your mind and wish to change your vote, it is cumbersome and quite inconvenient to actually change your ballot. And beware, after Oct. 20, it is not possible to make any changes.
2020 is a presidential election year, but remember we are also voting for a number of other offices. In my town, besides the president, we are electing our U.S. senator, Congressional representative, State Senate and House reps, a county commissioner, as well as our mayor and city council members.
Today, you may feel you know who you are voting for in the major races. But have you had a chance to review the profiles and platforms for the candidates for all the other offices? What if you learn something after you have sent in your ballot that causes you to change your mind?
Personally, I look forward to seeing the debates and candidate forums as they progress throughout September and October. But maybe your favored candidate crashes and burns in a debate. Or some new information about a candidate comes to light.
Or what happens if there is an “October Surprise"?
Picture this:
- The FBI decides to go public with some new information about an ongoing investigation of a candidate.
- Your selected candidate for a state office is found with their pants down in a public park.
- A mayoral candidate is filmed harassing the police, or maybe another candidate.
If you have already cast your absentee ballot and you wish to change your vote (and it’s before Oct. 20), you now have to cancel your ballot. You can either request a new one (good luck getting that back quickly), or vote in person. But if it’s after the Oct. 20 deadline it is too late — your votes have been cast.
So be aware of that if you are voting early. Things change. Retain your flexibility to change as well.
Like many people, I enjoy the process of going to the polling place and voting in person (and getting the “I VOTED” sticker). I’ll mask up and likely vote early at my county election office, or head to the polls on Election Day.
For sure — I won’t be voting “too early.”
Roger Swanson
Victoria