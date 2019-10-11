A recent letter to the editor suggested that Eastern Carver County Schools is not facing growing enrollment or capacity issues, and that’s just not correct. ("Vote 'no' on referendum," Sept. 19.)
While we do have capacity in our middle and high schools, our elementary schools do not. When we built Carver Elementary School with the 2015 bond funds, we were building because we had already run out of space. When Carver Elementary School opened its doors, we had 650 students, way above the 580 students we were projecting.
Additionally, the Victoria Elementary (VES) addition eased the overcrowding at that school and allowed us to bring preschool back to VES as it was designed when originally built. Parents want a preschool program at their elementary school, because it is an easier transition for these young learners to move to kindergarten. Preschool is also offered at Chanhassen Elementary, which impacts capacity there, as well.
It's also important to understand that school districts have different measures for counting students, both in terms of enrollment and building capacity. I’d urge you to visit our “Reality Check” webpage at http://eccs.mn/faq for a detailed breakdown of how numbers are calculated. Building capacity and program capacity are two very different things. Building capacity measures the number of classrooms times an average number of students. For instance, an elementary school may have 28 classrooms and an average of 25 students in a classroom, which equates to a 700 student school.
However, not all schools have classrooms used for regular instruction with 25 students. If a school building has special education center-based program(s), for instance, they will use classrooms to accommodate these students and the class size is a lot less than 25, typically between 4-12 students. We refer to this as program capacity — the available capacity is based on the programs in the school. Based on the programming request by parents, student needs, and programs offered, the programming capacity can fluctuate.
The communities served by Eastern Carver County Schools are projected to grow 60% by 2040, and in the next five years alone, 1,400 students are expected to enroll in Eastern Carver County Schools. The majority of that growth will come at the elementary level. We’re already seeing that growth with our biggest kindergarten class in history — almost 800 students. The proposed elementary school would include construction capacity for 610 students. Development around the Chaska site is already booming, with lots planned for approximately 2,000 single family homes.
Recommending the construction of a new school was not something our board took lightly. As a district, we take seriously our role of being good stewards of taxpayer dollars, and the School Board holds us accountable to the same. Before you vote on Nov. 5, visit http://eccs.mn/vote2019 to get the facts on what will be on the ballot, and what’s at stake if it passes or fails.
Clint Christopher
Superintendent
Eastern Carver County Schools