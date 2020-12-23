letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
Photo by Elijah O’Donnell on Unsplash

What a wonderful argument to allow this change because some surrounding communities do ("Boats, RVs in driveway?" Dec. 17).

Nothing like pandering to the lowest common denominator. My kids would use this same argument with me.

I've got a better idea. Enforce the current ordinance!

So sad that our city has become a restaurant oasis for our area, now we want the residential area to look like a rental storage area.

Enforce the current ordinance!

I love the argument that we should be able to do whatever with our own property. By that logic we should abandon all our zoning laws.

Please say no to Councilor Dan Campion's personal support for this change.

Enforce the current ordinance.

Fred and Angie Bialczyk

Chanhassen

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events