What a wonderful argument to allow this change because some surrounding communities do ("Boats, RVs in driveway?" Dec. 17).
Nothing like pandering to the lowest common denominator. My kids would use this same argument with me.
I've got a better idea. Enforce the current ordinance!
So sad that our city has become a restaurant oasis for our area, now we want the residential area to look like a rental storage area.
Enforce the current ordinance!
I love the argument that we should be able to do whatever with our own property. By that logic we should abandon all our zoning laws.
Please say no to Councilor Dan Campion's personal support for this change.
Enforce the current ordinance.
Fred and Angie Bialczyk
Chanhassen