The members of the Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition would like to extend our gratitude to our U.S. senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith for their work in securing funding for U.S. Highway 212 and Trunk Highway 5 in Carver County as part of the Omnibus FY2022 Appropriations bill.
The Highway 5 Mobility and Lake Minnewashta Causeway Bridge project, which includes a four-lane highway expansion as well as a 1,900-foot-long bridge to elevate the roadway and reconnect Lake Minnewashta wetlands, will result in a 70% delay reduction, efficient and reliable vehicle mobility, and safe accommodation of all system users, including a comprehensive pedestrian and bicyclist network.
The members of the Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition greatly appreciate the $2,000,000 grant to assist in the design and right-of-way acquisition for this project that provides access to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.
The coalition also greatly appreciates the grant for $2,500,000 for U.S. Highway 212, a part of the National Highway System and one of the most important economic highway freight corridors in the state of Minnesota. U.S. Highway 212 provides a critical connection for agricultural and industrial areas throughout the region. In addition, it is identified as a high priority “Tier One” Truck Corridor by the Metropolitan Council.
The funding provided in the Omnibus FY2022 Appropriations bill will assist in the ongoing work to expand and improve U.S. Highway 212, work that will benefit the highway freight network, improving a critical connection to and from the Twin Cities metropolitan area and meeting the priority objectives of the DOT’s funding programs by emphasizing highway safety, state of good repair for highway infrastructure, and local and regional economic competitiveness and vitality.
The Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition members are truly thankful for the leadership and commitment of these elected officials to funding critical infrastructure investments that will improve safety and allow our state to benefit from economic growth. The projects on highways 212 and 5 will make a major difference in mobility and access for all residents and businesses in our area.
Randy Maluchnik
President
Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition