I would like to respond to Mitch Michaelson’s letter from last week’s edition ("Not focused on county businesses," Oct. 15).
Attendance: I attend all regular county board meetings except for one per year, that I miss for our family vacation. All other absences are due to county business at the state and federal levels, where I work to obtain and return tax dollars back to Carver County. In addition to county board meetings, I am currently a member or liaison in 23 committees in the area.
Businesses: Focusing on what is important to create a sound business community is what has made Carver County the fastest growing economy in the state of Minnesota according to a report by 24/7 Wall Street. The Carver County Commissioners partnered with the Carver County Community Development Authority to put forth a Community Development Strategy in January of 2020.
Commissioner pay raises: In 2017, I voted for commissioner pay raises for two reasons (1) commissioner pay raises were substandard for over a decade, including a pay cut during the recession which I led the vote on; (2) A marketing study indicated that Carver County was well below the average pay for the region, yet the commissioners were still performing way above our fighting weight in performance in the region and the state.
Unions: You are correct that I receive campaign contributions from unions. There are just under 2,100 hardworking people who live in the district whose family income is directly derived from union jobs. They have the right to organize and choose who they think will represent them best.
Focusing on county concerns is the most important part of my job.
Randy Maluchnik
Carver County commissioner and candidate
Chaska