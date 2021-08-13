In the last few years, I've noticed that many adults and particularly elementary through high school age children do not follow bike and pedestrian safety protocols. Specifically, riding their bikes against oncoming traffic (left-hand side of the road), instead of riding with the flow of traffic (right-hand side of the road).
Many walkers and runners go with the flow of traffic and are blind to traffic approaching them from behind, rather than walking or running while facing traffic so they can see what is approaching them.
As an avid walker and biker, it's not my intention to criticize or point fingers at people that are not following biker and pedestrian safety protocols, but rather to put a spotlight on this and hopefully, change behavior which may result in a reduction of tragic biker and pedestrian injuries or deaths.
As a young child, my classmates and I had annual visits from local police that provided biker and pedestrian safety education and reminders. Those rules and safety protocols are still with me after all those years.
Kevin Weber
Chanhassen