My grandfather was Albert Pauly, a lifetime resident and business owner in Chanhassen. He owned and operated a general store in town, from around 1925 to sometime in the 1940s, when my dad took over.
I have often heard the stories from the old-timers of how he helped the residents of Chanhassen during the Depression and the hard time during WWII.
In the hard times, he would run a tab for people buying food and coal, the basic necessities for everyday life. He knew the chance of them ever paying for the supplies they were putting on their tab was slim at best. But he continued providing anyway.
It is well known that if someone showed up at my grandpa's house hungry, my grandma would feed them a meal. There were a lot of men that were coming through town on railroad box cars hitching a ride during the Depression. They had heard if you have a stop in Chanhassen for a while, to go to Anna Pauly's house and she will fix something for you to eat.
My wife and I have decided to take whatever stimulus money we get from the government and donate it to the food banks around the county.
Lynn, my wife, and I agreed to this from day one of the notice. It's in keeping with the spirit of my grandparents. And I would like to ask everyone that has the means and resources to do the same. Or whatever you think is worth donating to help in these hard times.
Tom and Lynn Pauly
Chanhassen