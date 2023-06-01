In a May 11 letter to the editor, “Our addiction to fossil fuels,” the author wrote about a friend’s alcoholism being like people using fossil fuels and terming that as an “addiction.” Most people would call that analogy a stretch that falls short. However, the writer also used “dependency,” which more accurately describes the current use of fossil fuels.
While wind, sun, geothermal, tidal flow, hydro and others can provide electrical power, electricity is only a single item of a long list of what fossil fuels provide. Our “addiction” to fossil fuels is what supports the world’s standard of living at whatever level it is above the stone age.
I would like to see the writer back up his letter and set an example for all of us by stopping the use of all fossil fuels and derived products. A short list would include: disconnecting from the electrical grid, shutting off natural gas, getting rid of all liquified petroleum products, no gasoline or diesel fuel, no plastic or polymer materials of any kind, no tires even for bikes, no utilization of paved asphalt roads, all polymer containing clothing materials, shoes, no riding in other vehicles, no use of public transportation, and the long list of everything else that uses, are made from, or benefit by, fossil fuels.
People need to think about this because it is way more than what a vehicle uses for fuel.
I hope the writer take this up and reports back to us in a year as to how being free from the “dependency” of fossil fuels in any form went. Better start chopping wood now for this winter’s heating season.