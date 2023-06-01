In a May 11 letter to the editor, “Our addiction to fossil fuels,” the author wrote about a friend’s alcoholism being like people using fossil fuels and terming that as an “addiction.” Most people would call that analogy a stretch that falls short. However, the writer also used “dependency,” which more accurately describes the current use of fossil fuels.

While wind, sun, geothermal, tidal flow, hydro and others can provide electrical power, electricity is only a single item of a long list of what fossil fuels provide. Our “addiction” to fossil fuels is what supports the world’s standard of living at whatever level it is above the stone age.

Tags

Events