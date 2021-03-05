We must fund the schools our students deserve. In response to Eastern Carver County Schools’ failed operating levy in 2019, the ECCS School Board cut $6 million from the operating budget.
Our local funding woes are compounded by the failure of state funding to keep pace with rising costs. At 2003 state funding levels adjusted for inflation, ECCS would have received $6 million for operations in the past year.
If state funding were increased, local levies might be avoided altogether. Instead, ECCS saw class sizes increase at the elementary level. Teachers at the middle level are teaching an unpaid additional section and our high schools cut program offerings.
This year ECCS is recommending that the School Board cut another $2.65 million. Budget cuts raise class sizes. Budget cuts reduce student choices. The board will approve additional budget cuts in March. The board has until June to approve a budget for the 2021-22 academic year. Our students need a successful operating levy in the fall of 2021.
What can you do about this?
- Encourage school board members to put an ambitious operating levy on the ballot in 2021. Let’s restore cuts made in 2020 and sustain funding for schools our students deserve.
- Encourage our state legislators to return state funding to 2003 levels. ECCS would have received over $6 million in state funding in 2019-20 at 2003 levels.
- Support Gov. Tim Walz’s budget plan to reinvest in Minnesota's public schools.
- Commit to following the funding question and advocating for the public schools our students deserve.
You can learn more about 2019 operating levy here: www.district112.org/district/budget-containment. And you can see the current conversation here: https://vimeo.com/user43334503, beginning at 1:09:16 of the Feb. 22, 2021 School Board Meeting.
Chris Commers
Chaska Education Association President