I wanted to add an important footnote to Unsie Zuege's article on senior housing, "Meeting the boom," April 16.
I read with great interest the plans in Chaska for a Del Webb/Florida villages type of development. I believe that developers may be dramatically late to the party in developing these kind of projects in our markets.
There is a very interesting dynamic in play regarding the availability of twin/town/quad/villa home inventory. It used to hold true that those types of homes mainly appealed to seniors who wanted to downsize. Now, seniors are competing with another age demographic for the same very limited selection of these types of homes — millennials.
They too, have found this style of housing very appealing because they are usually dual income, busy, with kids and families, and they want the less-to-do set-up.
I can’t blame them, but it does, then, exacerbate the inventory issue. The best way we get ahead of this is to have age-restricted complexes, and more of them. The $200,000 to $500,000 price range seems appropriate, with main-level living the key. Utilize off-site construction to lower cost, bring to fruition sooner, and offer greater floor plan flexibility. More high-density communities could help, but they must be affordable based on local income rates.
The newest senior community in town charges $3,900 a month for a two-bedroom apartment. That’s not in the affordable range for a Chanhassen senior.
Jerry Cerchia
Chair
Chanhassen Senior Commission