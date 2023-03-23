A writer to this page suggested in the March 9 edition of The Villager that socialism is the reason Americans enjoy benefits such as schools, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, roads, etc.

Apparently, we’re supposed to conclude from her letter that these government services validate the worthiness of socialism as a good and fair economic and political model for Americans. However, my conclusion from her letter is that she’s a victim of the deterioration of education in American schools. History is now either shunned or revised by Marxist influences in American education, and far Left indoctrination in education is obviously a primary objective of academia in general. She has much to learn about American and world history over the past 100 years.

