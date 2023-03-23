A writer to this page suggested in the March 9 edition of The Villager that socialism is the reason Americans enjoy benefits such as schools, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, roads, etc.
Apparently, we’re supposed to conclude from her letter that these government services validate the worthiness of socialism as a good and fair economic and political model for Americans. However, my conclusion from her letter is that she’s a victim of the deterioration of education in American schools. History is now either shunned or revised by Marxist influences in American education, and far Left indoctrination in education is obviously a primary objective of academia in general. She has much to learn about American and world history over the past 100 years.
Yes, Americans do have the benefit of government services such as roads, schools, etc. But these government services in no way are the fruit of socialist economics. These are government services that America has been able to put in place and afford because of the enormous wealth created by way of our free enterprise, incentive-based economy. Nations with the highest standard of living are those that have provided incentives and rewards to citizens for hard work, risk-taking and benefits to all.
The promise of socialism is that we’ll receive cradle-to-grave security in exchange for the forfeiture of our property, basic rights and most income to a huge, all-controlling government bureaucracy and a few politicians. But socialism as an economic model has repeatedly resulted in tyranny, elitism, poverty, and the destruction of human rights where its existed. It’s concentration of power in self-serving government bureaucrats and elites appeals to the very worst of human instincts in those with political control. Tens of millions of innocent souls were slaughtered in Russia by its elites as they forced their “socialist utopia” on the population there. Tens of millions more have been slaughtered in China by its socialist elites. Same pattern in Cuba, Korea, and other socialist nations.
Simply stated, the socialist economic model is and has been an outright disaster for the quality of life, freedom, and human rights of mankind where it has existed. I sincerely hope the writer of the March 9 letter is not teaching in a classroom somewhere!