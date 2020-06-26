A big thank you to the Chanhassen City Council for making the decision and voting in support of extending the trail system recently. ("Council OKs trail funds," June 18).
The citizens of this community are grateful for your vision in supporting the Highway 5 regional trail that we will have the opportunity to continue to enjoy for years to come.
The beautiful trails and park systems of the area are what draw people to this community and make us proud to live here. These trails not only create a form of recreation, but add to our ability to exercise and help maintain physical and mental health in times that have rapidly changed.
These are all important values that have been a part of this community for many years and now have the support to continue for many more.
Thank you!
Robin Franks
Chanhassen