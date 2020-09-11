letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
Photo by Elijah O’Donnell on Unsplash

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Chaska is a diverse group of citizens and community leaders uniting key areas within local communities to leverage existing support activities, build awareness and take action to recognize and support service members and military families.

BTYR of Chaska is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) and as such does not endorse or support political candidates as an organization.

This letter is written in response to a letter that was published last week in the newspaper that indicated members of several organizations, including BTYR of Chaska, supported one candidate for county commissioner over the other ("Understands needs of veterans," Sept. 3).

For more information about Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Chaska, please visit our website at https://btyrofchaska.wordpress.com.

We wish both candidates well in their campaigns and look forward to working with either or both of them after the election is over.

Libby Fairchild

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Chaska volunteer

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you