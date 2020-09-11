Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Chaska is a diverse group of citizens and community leaders uniting key areas within local communities to leverage existing support activities, build awareness and take action to recognize and support service members and military families.
BTYR of Chaska is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) and as such does not endorse or support political candidates as an organization.
This letter is written in response to a letter that was published last week in the newspaper that indicated members of several organizations, including BTYR of Chaska, supported one candidate for county commissioner over the other ("Understands needs of veterans," Sept. 3).
We wish both candidates well in their campaigns and look forward to working with either or both of them after the election is over.
Libby Fairchild
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Chaska volunteer