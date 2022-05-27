As a third generation resident of the Lake Minnewashta area, I am writing to express my growing concern about the various negative impacts the zebra mussels have on our ecosystem, our economy, and our enjoyment of the lakes.
Each year, Minnesota spends tens of millions of dollars to contain and control the spread of invasive species like zebra mussels in our state’s rivers, lakes and streams.
The mussels clog drinking water and irrigation intake structures. They also negatively impact aquatic ecosystems by filtering out native algae.
Kylie Cattoor, an invasive species specialist at the Minnesota DNR stated in an interview that “without the algae that is naturally produced by the lakes, other aquatic organisms and species such as fish cannot thrive. This disturbance ultimately causes a large disruption to the aquatic food chain.”
From a recreational standpoint the zebra mussels leave a blue green algae called cyanobacteria in the water which is toxic to humans and animals.
Of the 160 conservation officers employed by the DNR, only 10 specialize in aquatic species. Josh Knopik, an aquatic ecologist at the state of Minnesota DNR studies the biology of aquatic species and is trained to track the spread of zebra mussels and document their behavior.
To effectively develop strategies to stop the spread of zebra mussels, Knopik said in an interview that he would like to see the state allocate funds to hire more aquatic species specialists. Cattoor and Knopik would also like to see more funding toward public education of AIS laws.
Knopik believes that citizens can play a major role in preventing the spread of zebra mussels. He states that “It is imperative that citizens be diligent about following AIS laws when moving their watercraft between lakes and waterways.”
These laws include cleaning off watercraft when entering or exiting a lake, leaving all ballast water behind, and disposing of unwanted bait in the trash, not into the water. To prevent the economical, environmental, and recreational destruction caused by zebra mussels, the AIS laws must be more strictly followed and enforced.
Anika Fagley
Chanhassen