I was surprised to read that Carver County made the decision to charge someone in connection with an overdose death according to a Nov. 28 article "Chaska man charged with third-degree murder."
Initially I saw this as a step forward for our county, as County Attorney Mark Metz has historically chosen to not charge drug dealers where a user dies.
That was the case in our son’s death, despite the fact that the drug dealer involved was one of the most prolific our state has seen and despite the fact that she sold drugs that led to no less than five deaths. This dealer was not someone struggling with the disease of addiction. She was not someone who sold drugs because of her physical dependence on substances. Her choices were all about making ludicrous amounts of money (to the tune of $150,000/month) for over two years, according to the investigation.
Diligent Carver County and Southwest Metro Drug Task Force law enforcement officers who investigated our son’s death were able to present a clear and compelling case, without multiple parties involved, and pointed to one guilty person. Still, that was not enough for Carver County’s Metz to pursue charging her. It was only because Hennepin County agreed to take the case that she was charged, prosecuted, found guilty and incarcerated.
By contrast, now that Metz has finally decided to prosecute these kinds of crimes he and Carver County have chosen to pursue a case that will be hard-pressed to bring adequate justice for another tragic death.
This case suffers from obvious challenges for prosecutors. It involves multiple people struggling with substance use disorder, but not even a mid-level dealer. It seems more about punishing others who allegedly made terrible choices because of their disease than with combating drug trafficking. Wouldn’t it serve everyone better if he chose to pursue charges against the higher-level dealer who sold the drugs to the people who are addicted to them?
I’ve spent the last four years working on this issue, and advocating for effective and positive changes with regard to the opioid epidemic. I’ve fought long and hard for justice for families who’ve lost loved ones to the largest public health crisis our country has ever seen. I would like nothing more than to see true justice for the recent death in Waconia. Justice for the victim. Justice for his family. Justice for his loved ones. I don’t believe County Attorney Metz can do that by charging the friends of the victim.
Colleen Ronnei
Chanhassen