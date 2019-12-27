A few months ago I spoke at a school board meeting about people coming into your house, making a mess and then they are nowhere to be found when it's time to clean up.
That was evident Dec. 16. Many people spoke about their relationship to music. While the community, students and alumni came out to share their stories and sentiments about possible cuts to the music programs, no one was there from the many of people that spoke against the referendum.
Some of the people that spoke against the referendum were outsiders. This is what I meant about letting people mess up your house and not sticking around to clean up the mess. The house is messy now, who is willing to help clean it?
Their only objective was to not allow the referendum to pass and they did whatever they could to make that to happen. They had no factual reasons to be here saying no to the referendum.
After the failure of the referendum they would gloat for days to come on social media. Where are they now? Not here; they don't and have never cared about this community.
However, it's not only their fault, the fault also is with this community and the school board and yes, I am a part of this community. While Chaska voted yes to all three questions(kudos), that wasn't enough.
Now, our community, students and district are suffering from the loss of the referendum. No voters, be proud of yourselves for the negative and heartbreaking impact you have put on this district and community.
Homeschoolers have you thought about ways your child have or could benefit from resources in the district? Some of those resources can be on the chopping block as well. There may be cuts to programs and staff because of the referendum not being able to pass.
We have allowed our house to become a mess. Why?
Dontá Hughes
Chaska