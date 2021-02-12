Curious about Clean Cars Minnesota?
Go to the MPCA website and click on the Clean Cars logo. It has all kinds of information about the rules being proposed to bring more electric cars, light trucks and SUVs on to dealer lots in Minnesota.
Reasons to go electric or electric hybrid? Transportation is now the No. 1 source of greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota. There are health benefits when we move away from exposure to the fossil fuel particulates. Best of all, electric motors are maintenance free, no oil changes and no stopping to fill up at gas stations. Just plug her in when you get home.
There are 14 states on both coasts which long ago adopted the California standards. Today, they get all the different manufacturer’s options of electric vehicles and we get just a handful. Minnesotans want to see choices on our dealers’ lots. Customers will come from the surrounding states, the Dakotas, Iowa, Wisconsin and even Illinois, an added bonus for Minnesota dealers.
The Clean Cars Rule will take more than three years to go into effect, not before the 2025 models, so the sooner the better. Offer your support by going to the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings site, check the discussions list under rule making and E-comments to share why you think it is important Minnesota adopt this rule. Let’s help Minnesota catch up to the coasts on availability of electric vehicles.
Hopefully it won’t be long before we have choices, everything from high performance, low end torque, sports cars to pick-up trucks for work and everything in between.
Sally Johnson
Chanhassen