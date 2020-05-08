The Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition advocates for needed safety and mobility improvements in the southwestern portion of the metro area, and beyond, to the South Dakota border. We understand that our region’s economy depends on the efficient movement of products and people.
We are asking legislators for a major capital bonding bill that includes significant funding for critical transportation programs and projects, including funding that allows for more highway and bring projects on the local road system that counties, cities and townships manage.
U.S. Highway 212 provides highway freight mobility and connectivity for over 22,000 square miles of southwest Minnesota and South Dakota that is not currently served by the interstate system or freeways.
This corridor carries more trucks daily (1,900) than the total traffic volume (both cars and trucks) on 40% of Minnesota highways. The corridor serves over 65 major freight generators, providing access to ports, rail and other modes.
Highway 212 is the only high-priority interregional corridor in the metro area that still has two-lane segments, and our goal is to achieve a continuous four-lane highway all the way from Carver to Norwood Young America.
Expanding the two remaining two-lane segments will address critical capacity issues by creating a continuous, four-lane expressway. It will reduce fatalities and serious injuries in the corridor while strengthening U.S. 212 as a major connection, linking rural communities to the Twin Cities economic hub. It will replace aging infrastructure that has not been expanded or reconstructed since it was originally built in 1930.
Carver County is requesting $9.5 million in state general obligation bonds through the local road improvement program (LRIP) to build a grade separated interchange at County Road 51 and U.S. 212. This intersection is between Cologne and Norwood Young America near the Bongards Creamery.
The other 50% of the cost will be funded from county sales tax and MnDOT funds and a potential spot mobility and safety grant through the Metropolitan Council Regional Solicitation.
- There have been 4 fatal crashes in 10 years and 29 total crashes at this intersection.
- 1900 semi-trucks travel through the intersection every day.
- Highway 212 is 90 years old and this intersection is extremely dangerous.
Publicly owned transportation infrastructure is an asset worth billions of dollars that needs to be maintained and improved.
Funding in the bonding bill will be used to repair or replace existing transportation infrastructure through important projects that will get people to work right away while making long-term improvements that will benefit our residents and businesses for many years to come.
Randy Maluchnik
President
Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition