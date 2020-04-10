April marks the first month that rent comes due for thousands of Minnesotans since the coronavirus outbreak shuttered much of the country and caused widespread job losses. More than 300,000 Minnesotans have applied for unemployment insurance since Gov. Tim Walz ordered the closure of non-essential businesses on March 16 in an attempt to halt the spread of COVID-19.
These actions were critical to flatten the curve, and allow us to build capacity in our state’s healthcare system. However, rent is still due, and the first of the month brings with it new anxieties for thousands of Minnesotans. The steps already taken by Gov. Walz temporarily suspending evictions and foreclosures will help keep renters from getting evicted in the immediate future.
This is the tipping point, where so many find themselves joining the ranks of the housing insecure. These initial steps are nowhere near enough to protect both renters and the property owners who rely on the rents received to pay their mortgages. We need to both extend the moratorium on evictions through the end of this crisis and, most importantly, add assistance for renters, landlords, and homeowners.
Ensuring stability of housing is the biggest issue on our legislators' plates after ensuring the stability of the healthcare system. More must be done to protect hourly workers, who are especially hard hit, and others who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Eviction pauses, while providing welcome temporary relief, are a mere stopgap measure that, without a program to assist in making rent payments, only provide a brief respite from inevitable eviction.
Fortunately an unlikely coalition of housing advocates and landlords have come together to push for an emergency housing assistance program, which would limit late fees and evictions during a public health emergencies. House File 4517 would appropriate a $100 million fund to help lower-income Minnesotans pay rent. The bill, which wasn’t part of the initial COVID-19 response passed by the Minnesota Legislature last month, has been introduced and will be voted on when the house returns on April 14.
We need to provide economic security for all Minnesotans. Evictions and foreclosures don’t just hurt those who are put out of their homes, they harm the economy we all rely on, and put unnecessary stress on our communities. I encourage everyone to contact their local legislator now, and ask them to support passage of HF 4517, so that Minnesotans can keep their housing during these uncertain times.
Ultimately, the federal government is in the best position to tackle the wider problem. But it seems to me that if we can bail out the airline industry and the hospitality industry, we certainly should be able to bail out people who've lost their jobs as a consequence of the current pandemic.
Dan Kessler
Chaska