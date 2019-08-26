I read with interest the article entitled “Taking a Tour" (Aug. 22), which referenced senior housing.
I had served on the senior commission for several years and was also chair for several of those years. I also advocated for “affordable senior housing.” However, in the past year I had a wake-up call, having to deal with finding a place for my formerly independent, but now fragile, 100-year-old father.
Many of my baby boomer friends have parents close to his age. Certainly, seniors in that age group need more advocacy than younger, active seniors.
What does affordable housing mean? I am not even sure the term is relevant anymore for people of my father’s age group. There are stages that seniors go through for housing. At some point some seniors, perhaps my age, are healthy and wish to stay in their own homes. In the survey conducted while I was a senior commissioner a few years back, that was what seniors in Chanhassen overwhelmingly wanted.
Then there comes a stage when some seniors cannot keep up with their homes and want to move into an apartment, possibly with assisted living. Finally, they may come to a stage like my father, where they may need a nursing home/memory care facility.
At least for the last two types of housing, there is no competition with millennials, as both types of housing provide care for our older senior population. There is no such thing as “affordable housing” for most seniors at this point in their life. What can be beneficial is that the nursing homes have Medicare/Medicaid beds for residents, which is eventually the only way many seniors needing that care can afford to live.
Affordable housing for seniors has a different meaning at different stages of their lives. Building a new facility for seniors that does not allow for Medicare/Medicaid patients may not serve a majority of the older senior population as that age group is growing with our better health care.
When advocating for “affordable senior housing,” Medicare/Medicaid beds should be taken into consideration. Affordable housing for people 55 or younger is not the same as affordable housing for seniors who have lost their independence.
Affordable housing/nursing homes/memory care for seniors should have a Medicare/Medicaid component or many of our seniors will be without a place to care for them.
Barbara Nevin
Chanhassen