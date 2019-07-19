Societal norms have come under scrutiny as those on the "left" attempt to redefine our American culture.
Examples pertaining to immigration, national sovereignty, the National Anthem and displaying the American flag abound.
The recent decision by the St. Louis Park City Council to refrain from reciting the "Pledge of Allegiance" has resonated from main street to the Oval Office.
Under the notion of protecting a diverse population from such an onerous statement, the council demonstrated their lack of knowledge. The Pledge is simply an affirmation that all races and creeds will unite for a common goal. If you don't agree — you can remain silent.
I wonder if the council realizes that during the naturalization oath ceremony, new citizens recite the Pledge, sing the national anthem and recite an additional oath renouncing their former country? Many are swept up with considerable emotion. However, if you are here illegally, do you deserve any accommodation?
We are frequently lectured that we are a "melting pot" and should "value our diversity." All well and good. But why do we see organizations and unions specifically named for their ethnicity with exclusive membership? For example, why does the Congressional Black Caucus exist? Should there be a white counterpart? I thought we were to champion a colorblind society? Is there some underlying exception in place?
It gets even more confusing. The concept of "white privilege" has become topical on college campuses. The premise is that a white person has inherent advantages and should feel ashamed. Some educational institutions have gone so far as to insist that staff and students publicly apologize for their race as a means to cleanse themselves of guilt.
Not only is this demeaning to the "guilty," but psychologists warn of the unintended consequences to the non-whites. They are essentially being told they have no chance at the same opportunities. How did we get so misguided?
So what is the purpose of all this? I can only conclude its goal is to replace current standards with a new code of conduct. Our role as citizens is to evaluate what is justified and what is unacceptable. Getting involved locally and voting is your best recourse.
Joe Polunc
Cologne