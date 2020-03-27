Some thoughts on how to manage during stressful and straining times.
During this period when all our usual activities, schedules, and events have been profoundly disrupted, when there is a deep feeling of anxiety, fear, uncertainty, and for some, outright panic, here are a few thoughts and ideas on how to cope.
- Practice your faith or spiritual tradition. Many of our faith traditions and practices include recognition that we are part of a bigger something (however I chose to define it). Many have calming practices intended to re-center and re-focus on what is important and valuable in life. As it says in John 14:27, "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not let them be afraid."
- Start the day with a little bit of silence. Don't immediately look at the latest new briefing or headline, but rather take a moment to be silent and restful. This does not have to be an extended amount of time. Two or three minutes can have a profound effect on mood.
- Just for today, maintain a joyful and energetic body. Do some movement, practice some flexibility, go for a walk, eat healthy and nutritious food. Do something that supports your cardiovascular health.
- Just for today, have a loving and compassionate heart. We are all in one boat, and the journey will be better for all of us if we practice some simple helpfulness, friendliness, courtesy, kindness, cleanliness and reverence. This is an opportunity to be brave, trustworthy, and obedient especially as related to social distancing. Be loyal to our families, friends, and the larger community, and we can get through this together.
- Just for today, practice a quieted and centered mind. If I find my mind roiling with concern, fear, and anxiety related to the events happening around me, it is time for me to "Practice the Pause." Practicing the Pause is an intentional and deliberate "time out" for myself. Do some deep, slow breathing. Choose to be calm in the turmoil, the quiet center of the storm.
- Just for today, choose to have a lightness and laughter-filled being. It takes less energy to put on a smile than a frown. Even if we have to maintain distance, a friendly greeting, a smile at a stranger, allowing someone to merge into a busy traffic lane, dropping off a care package for a neighbor in need are ways to raise the spirits. After all, the real way to get happiness is to give out happiness to others according to Robert Baden-Powell. Look for true and genuine humor that is not at the expense of another. Several studies have shown that a good old belly laugh actually reduces the amount of stress hormones.
This is likely to be a long drudge before our world returns to a sense of "normal." If we are able to practice some of these ideas, perhaps this period of time will be a little more tolerable.
Editor's note: The author is a master's level licensed psychologist in private practice.
Chuck Jorenby
Chanhassen