As state tournaments conclude, and spring and summer sports wind down, I want to send a huge thank you to the small, but dedicated, army of parent volunteers that make youth sports a possibility.
Most youth sports associations that serve the Chanhassen area have a very small number of paid positions. To run a baseball, soccer, lacrosse league — or any other youth sport — these organizations rely on parent volunteers to step up and help with a myriad of activities, from coaching; to preparing fields by striping baseball diamonds or hanging soccer nets; to coordinating volunteers for concession duty.
It is only because of the efforts of these volunteers that youth sports can succeed. Registration fees for these leagues would increase exponentially if all this work was done by paid employees. So, with that, I say thank you to every volunteer that has given their time, energy and resources to youth sports.
The huge number of youth sport opportunities is just one of the things that makes the Chanhassen area great.
Lastly, I want to encourage those that haven’t raised their hand, to jump in and volunteer. Experience is not required, and there is a way for everyone to contribute.
I want to call out the parents who lose their cool, forget their Parent Sportsmanship Code of Conduct and treat these volunteers with anything less than complete respect.
Unfortunately, I’ve witnessed behavior toward parent volunteers that should be reserved only for your boss on Friday afternoon when you’re assigned a huge project due Monday.
Let me remind anyone who has displayed this kind of behavior that the person you’re treating this way has given time, energy and resources for nothing in return. That person is a volunteer. That person is contributing so the kids in our area can have a great experience.
If you have a genuine concern, I urge you to find a way to address the issue respectfully and to bear in mind you’re dealing with a volunteer.
Jeremy Whiteman
Youth sports volunteer
Chanhassen