With the lion’s share of coverage of the coronavirus being focused on physical infrastructure (where to get tested, how to quarantine, what is/isn’t open, etc.), my community and parental (two kids under 5) instincts pivot to concern of our social infrastructure — things like mental health and community connection.
What is/will be the result of shifting behaviors toward isolation, increased screen time, increased media and social media usage (outlets that don’t have a high concentration of hope-filled stories)? What is/will be the impact of heightened awareness and anxiety tied to the unknown? What is/will be the impact of potential income interruption, loss of job, or loss of business (if you’re a business owner)?
Statistically, NAMI says one in five adults in America experience mental illness, one in 25 live with a serious mental illness and 75% of all chronic mental illness begins by the age of 24.
The largest diagnosed mental illnesses are anxiety disorders (18.1% of cases), followed by major depression (6.9%). 10.2 million Americans have co-occurring mental health and addiction disorders. And 90% of those who die by suicide have an underlying mental illness (the 10th leading cause of death in the United States).
These statistics skew heavy to the most vulnerable in our society, including seniors, jobless and homeless. Statistics jump in periods of extreme uncertainty and unknown. During these times, we need to find ways to connect; authentic human connection. It’s one of the best things we can do.
A professional shared these simple suggestions recently:
- Take care of you (eat healthy, exercise, get good sleep).
- Take care of your neighbors (call or text, check in, offer some encouragement).
- Make opportunities to connect (Facetime and Skype are great ‘distance’ options).
One quick plug. During time serving on the Carver County Library Board and Chaska Park and Recreation Board, we’ve said regularly, ‘If libraries were a pill, they’d be a multi-billion dollar industry.' Or ‘If parks were a pill, they’d be a multi-billion dollar industry.' The meaning is, these two assets to our community are more than just a place to be, swim, run, read or surf the internet — they are a social hub of authentic, organized human connection and social infrastructure. And that infrastructure may be the best remedy (before pills). People gather, connect, exchange ideas, and simply are together.
As temperatures get warmer and we come out of quarantine, I look forward to seeing people fully utilize the libraries and parks. (We’ve already paid for them through taxes, might as well use them!)
Matt Udermann
Chaska