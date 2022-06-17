Thank you for devoting a full page to the wonderful Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Chanhassen.
This has become a wonderful tradition in Chanhassen and appreciated by veterans, and all the citizens of our town. The event always has a presentation by the mayor. Traditionally the mayor’s picture is taken while making the presentation and the mayor’s picture is in the Chanhassen Villager.
This year was a disappointing exception. No picture of the mayor was posted, and no mention was made that Mayor Ryan was even one of the speakers on the program. Mayor Ryan made a very thoughtful, fiery, patriotic speech, the content of which would be worthy of printing in the paper, yet there was no mention of it.
Whenever the mayor of Chanhassen is present at an event, I ask that respect be shown and the mayor be included in any coverage of that event.
Dave Howe
Chanhassen