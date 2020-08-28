The new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, has already devastated large central post offices by dissembling the high-speed sorting machines that sort by bar code at the rate of 35,000 pieces per hour.
The south Los Angeles post office, one of the largest in the country, last week, reported that the huge building barely had walking room because of the piles of boxes not moving and piling up. The building is swarming with gnats, flies and scurrying rats. This is because many of the boxes have rotting vegetables, steaks and other perishables.
The stink is becoming unbearable said a postal employee. Farmers that usually receive new chicks in the mail are not getting them in time. Postal workers have said that the boxes with holes in them, usually get special handling because they are chirping and they know they are baby chicks. The boxes are silent now because of the time they sit in the post office.
One large California sorting station, according to one union official, have had to make do with three sorting machines, where there were 11 in June. The other machines have been dismantled, relocated or trashed. Some have been shoved aside and padlocked.
Though Mr. DeJoy, a mega donor to the Trump campaign, and no experience in the postal service, has been appearing in front of congressional committees to answer questions, he has said he will suspend his so-called reorganizing until after the election.
Union officials have said nothing has changed and high-speed sorting machines are still being pulled off line.
One postal worker said, we have the election to deal with and the surge in mail in voting, plus our busiest season, Christmas, just ahead. He said, God help us.
John Curtis
Chanhassen