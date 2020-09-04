The new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, has already devastated large central post offices by dissembling the high-speed sorting machines that sort by bar code at the rate of 35,000 pieces per hour.
The south Los Angeles post office, one of the largest in the country, reported that the huge building barely had walking room because of the piles of boxes not moving and piling up. The building is swarming with gnats, flies, and scurrying rats. This is because many of the boxes have rotting vegetables, steaks, and other perishables. The stink is becoming unbearable, said a postal employee.
Farmers that usually receive new chicks in the mail are not getting them in time. Postal workers have said that the boxes with holes in them, usually get special handling because they are chirping and they know they are baby chicks. The boxes are silent now because of the time they sat in the post office, according to a Star Tribune article. They are now part of the stink.
One postal worker said on CNN, “We were already running at capacity six days a week but when overtime was eliminated, we went to five days and the chaos was immediate.”
One large California sorting station, according to one union official, had to make do with three sorting machines, where there were eleven in June. The other machines have been dismantled, relocated, or trashed. Some have been shoved aside and padlocked, according to The Economist.
Mr. DeJoy, with no experience in the postal service, has been appearing in front of congressional committees to answer questions. Mr. DeJoy has said he will suspend his so-called reorganizing until after the election, but will not bring the sorting machines back on line. Union officials have said on CNN nothing has changed and high-speed sorting machines are still being pulled off line.
There are some heroes bucking the authorities at a Takoma, Washington post office. Postal workers are reassembling the high-speed sorting machines, according to the Star Tribune. Let’s hope this catches on.
One postal worker, as reported on CNN, said we have the election to deal with and the surge in mail in voting, plus our busiest season, Christmas, just ahead. He said, “God help us."
John Curtis
Chanhassen