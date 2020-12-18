Saturday, Dec. 5, our community leaders did their part to make sure our veteran brothers and sisters were taken care of during the holidays.
More than 20 organizations across Carver County came together this fall and fundraised more than $23,100 in gift cards to local community businesses. These cards were distributed to 40 Carver County veteran and military families, totaling 91 people all told.
The organizations involved include the six American Legion posts of Carver County (Chanhassen, Chaska, New Germany, Norwood, Waconia, and Watertown), our three VFW posts (Chaska, Waconia, Young America), the posts’ amazing auxiliary clubs, the Chanhassen Evening Rotary Club and Flags and Honor of Minnesota.
I’m proud to announce that this is the sixth year of the Carver County Veterans Council’s Holiday Giving program, an annual event created by Carver County Veteran Services in 2014. Holiday Giving functions by receiving non-identifiable information of veteran families in need (i.e. “Victoria Navy veteran family of four”) from the county’s veteran service officers (VSOs). The VSOs verify military service and need-based requirements met for the numerous local business gift cards.
All funds are raised by the aforementioned organizations through gambling funds, private donations and profits from veteran clubs. As you can imagine, this year was difficult on our veteran community.
This amazing program has a second effect as an economic boost to our local businesses. Part of the collaboration by collective organizations included supporting our local economy.
I want to personally thank Cooper’s Foods in Chaska, Mackenthun’s Grocery in Waconia, and Marketplace Foods of Watertown for offering “bonus” gift cards for each $100 spent by the organizations. Recognition is also due to the 20 organizations named above.
If you ever wonder how you can make a difference in a veteran’s life, look to groups like these and get involved. These efforts ensure that many have food in the pantry, fuel in the vehicle, and presents under the tree this December.
I’m hopeful we continue to treat our veterans with the great respect that they deserve. Thank you for your service!
Randy Maluchnik
Carver County Commissioner, District 3
Chaska